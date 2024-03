NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a 47,000-square-foot office lease at 277 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, private equity firm Arsenal Capital Management, will occupy the entire 33rd and 34th floors of the 1.8 million-square-foot building. Mark Boisi, Bryan Boisi and Stephen Bellwood of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, The Stahl Organization, in the lease negotiations. Josh Friedman and Neil Goldmacher of Newmark represented the tenant.