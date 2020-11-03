REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Secures $55.8M in Acquisition Financing for Suburban Chicago Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $55.8 million in acquisition financing for the Regent O’Hare Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village. CIBC provided the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Investcorp International Realty Inc. and Brennan Investment Group. Regent O’Hare includes eight industrial buildings totaling 955,460 square feet. The portfolio is 92 percent leased by roughly 55 tenants. Jeff Altenau, Gideon Gil and Zach Yarnoff of JLL represented the borrowers. Loan terms were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  