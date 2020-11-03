Cushman & Wakefield Secures $55.8M in Acquisition Financing for Suburban Chicago Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $55.8 million in acquisition financing for the Regent O’Hare Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village. CIBC provided the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Investcorp International Realty Inc. and Brennan Investment Group. Regent O’Hare includes eight industrial buildings totaling 955,460 square feet. The portfolio is 92 percent leased by roughly 55 tenants. Jeff Altenau, Gideon Gil and Zach Yarnoff of JLL represented the borrowers. Loan terms were not disclosed.