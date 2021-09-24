REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Secures $73M in Acquisition Financing for Two Student Housing Properties in Arkansas, Florida

Posted on by in Arkansas, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

The Vox

VOX is a 602-bed student housing property serving Florida State University. Completed in 2020, the property features a mix of one- through five-bedroom floor plans, all offering bed-bath parity.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. AND TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $73 million in acquisition financing for two student housing properties in Arkansas and Florida. The borrowers, GFH Financial Group and Student Quarters, received the fixed-rate financing for VOX in Tallahassee and The Avenue in Fayetteville. Guardian Life Insurance provided the seven-year financing.

VOX is a 602-bed student housing property serving Florida State University. Completed in 2020, the property features a mix of one- through five-bedroom floor plans, all offering bed-bath parity. Community amenities include an outdoor interval training center, a two-story indoor fitness center, social lounge, an outdoor courtyard and fire pit and a covered parking garage.

The Avenue is a 652-bed student housing property serving the University of Arkansas. Built in the fall of 2019, The Avenue offers two- and four-bedroom floorplans, all offering bed-bath parity. Community amenities include 507 parking spaces, a fitness center and a swimming pool with cabanas.

Gideon Gil, Alex Lapidus, Meredith Donovan and Sebastian Sanchez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers.

