Cushman & Wakefield Secures $90M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Arya Peachtree

Arya Peachtree is a 282-unit multifamily property in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $90 million in refinancing on behalf of Arya Peachtree, a 282-unit multifamily property in Atlanta. Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Blake Cohen, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of Cushman & Wakefield secured the refinancing loan on behalf of the borrower, Perennial Properties Inc.

Arya Peachtree offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community amenities include a pool, grills, fitness center, sport lawn, fire pit, putting green, dog spa, flexible workspace stations, bike room and controlled access parking. Additionally, the newly constructed 12-story building has 16,346 square feet of office and retail space on the first two floors.

Located at 1777 Peachtree St. NE, the property is situated between Buckhead to the north and Midtown to the south with access to the Interstate 75-85 Connector.

