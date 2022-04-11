Cushman & Wakefield Secures Refinancing for 509,792 SF Office Campus in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Office, Southeast

DUNWOODY, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Crown Pointe, a 509,792-square-foot office campus in Dunwoody, about 15.3 miles from downtown Atlanta. Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, J.P. Cordeiro and Taylor Mathis of Cushman & Wakefield secured the refinancing through Wells Fargo.

Crown Pointe includes two office towers that were each built in the 1980s. The buildings’ features include flexible floorplans, more than 1,500 parking spaces onsite and direct access to the Sandy Springs MARTA station via a covered walkway.

Located at 1040 and 1050 Crown Pointe Parkway, the property is situated in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter office submarket. The office campus is also located 25.9 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.