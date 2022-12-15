Cushman & Wakefield Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston’s Galleria District

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease renewal at Four Oaks Place in Houston’s Galleria district. The global commercial real estate services firm has occupied space on the 26th and 27th floors of the building since 2004 and will undertake a renovation of its space next year. Cushman & Wakefield is also opening a 6,500-square-foot office at Texas Tower, a 47-story building in downtown Houston, in the first quarter of 2023. Global investment management firm Nuveen owns Four Oaks Place.