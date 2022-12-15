REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston’s Galleria District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease renewal at Four Oaks Place in Houston’s Galleria district. The global commercial real estate services firm has occupied space on the 26th and 27th floors of the building since 2004 and will undertake a renovation of its space next year. Cushman & Wakefield is also opening a 6,500-square-foot office at Texas Tower, a 47-story building in downtown Houston, in the first quarter of 2023. Global investment management firm Nuveen owns Four Oaks Place.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  