REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Tapped to Manage 1.9 MSF Office Portfolio in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Midwest, Office, Ohio

Pictured is 36 E. 7th Street.

CINCINNATI — Neyer Properties has hired Cushman & Wakefield to manage a portfolio of office properties totaling 1.9 million square feet throughout greater Cincinnati. The portfolio includes buildings such as 36 E. 7th Street, Centennial Plaza III, Baldwin 200, Keystone Parke I and Fountain Pointe I and II. Marnie Castleberry of Cushman & Wakefield will serve as account manager for the portfolio. Cincinnati-based Neyer is one of the largest property owners in greater Cincinnati.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020