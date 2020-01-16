Cushman & Wakefield Tapped to Manage 1.9 MSF Office Portfolio in Cincinnati

Pictured is 36 E. 7th Street.

CINCINNATI — Neyer Properties has hired Cushman & Wakefield to manage a portfolio of office properties totaling 1.9 million square feet throughout greater Cincinnati. The portfolio includes buildings such as 36 E. 7th Street, Centennial Plaza III, Baldwin 200, Keystone Parke I and Fountain Pointe I and II. Marnie Castleberry of Cushman & Wakefield will serve as account manager for the portfolio. Cincinnati-based Neyer is one of the largest property owners in greater Cincinnati.