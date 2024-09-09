Monday, September 9, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $12M Sale of Cypress Point Shopping Center in Virginia Beach

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged the $12 million sale of Cypress Point Shopping Center, a 118,200-square-foot retail center located at the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach. An entity doing business as BH Cypress Point MF Development acquired the property, with plans to redevelop the center.

Catherine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Dean Martin and Clay Willis of Thalhimer managed leasing at the property on behalf of the previous ownership.

