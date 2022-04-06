Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $13M Sale of Gold’s Gym Plaza in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has arranged the sale of Gold’s Gym Plaza in Richmond. An entity doing business as Seminole Trail Annex LLC acquired the property for $13 million. Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the sellers, West Tower LLC and SugarOak Investments, in the transaction.

Located at 8900 West Broad St., the property spans 124,275 square feet across five buildings. The center is currently fully leased and co-anchored by Gold’s Gym and Regal Cinemas, which have occupied space at the property for 40 and 19 years, respectively. The 44,000-square-foot box anchored by Regal Cinemas and an adjacent parking lot are subject to a ground lease.