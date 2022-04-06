REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $13M Sale of Gold’s Gym Plaza in Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Golds Gym Plaza

The center is currently fully leased and co-anchored by Gold’s Gym and Regal Cinemas, which have occupied space at the property for 40 and 19 years, respectively.

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has arranged the sale of Gold’s Gym Plaza in Richmond. An entity doing business as Seminole Trail Annex LLC acquired the property for $13 million. Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the sellers, West Tower LLC and SugarOak Investments, in the transaction.

Located at 8900 West Broad St., the property spans 124,275 square feet across five buildings. The center is currently fully leased and co-anchored by Gold’s Gym and Regal Cinemas, which have occupied space at the property for 40 and 19 years, respectively. The 44,000-square-foot box anchored by Regal Cinemas and an adjacent parking lot are subject to a ground lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  