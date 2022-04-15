Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $2.1M Sale of Retail Building in Metro Richmond

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged the sale of 11251 Hull Street Road, a 6,400-square-foot freestanding retail building in Midlothian. James Ashby IV of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer, MB Ventures LLC. An entity doing business as KLS Hilltop LLC sold the property for $2.1 million.

The property is fully leased by Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus, Ohio-based provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and calibration services. Safelite has more than 850 locations nationwide. Located at 11241 Hull St. Road, the property is situated 15.2 miles from downtown Richmond and 21.1 miles from Richmond International Airport.