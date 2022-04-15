REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $2.1M Sale of Retail Building in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

11251 Hull Street

The property is fully leased by Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus, Ohio-based provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and calibration services.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged the sale of 11251 Hull Street Road, a 6,400-square-foot freestanding retail building in Midlothian. James Ashby IV of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer, MB Ventures LLC. An entity doing business as KLS Hilltop LLC sold the property for $2.1 million.

The property is fully leased by Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus, Ohio-based provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and calibration services. Safelite has more than 850 locations nationwide. Located at 11241 Hull St. Road, the property is situated 15.2 miles from downtown Richmond and 21.1 miles from Richmond International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  