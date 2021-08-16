Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges 52,638 SF Lease at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach

The Pembroke Mall location was formerly a Sears building and is located at 4588 Virginia Beach Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged a lease for a 52,638-square-foot space within Pembroke Mall for Decisions LLC. The Pembroke Mall location was formerly a Sears building and is located at 4588 Virginia Beach Blvd. Decisions LLC, a provider of no-code, business process automation software, will use the property as office space.

Decisions is relocating from nearby Chesapeake, Va., to this newest location at the corner of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard. John Duffy of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented Decisions in the lease negotiations.

Located at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd., Pembroke Mall has over 50 shops including Bath and Body Works, Claire’s, DSW, E&N Jewelry, Foot Locker and J.Crew Factory. The mall also has restaurants such as 757 Poke, Jason’s Deli and Bahama Breeze Island Grille.