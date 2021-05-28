Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $61M Sale of Crossways Commerce Center in Hampton Roads

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Crossways Commerce Center I & II was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including General Dynamics, Fiserv, Sentara Healthcare, Safelite Fulfillment Inc., Mid-Atlantic Engineering and Regus.

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has arranged the $61 million sale of Crossways Commerce Center I & II, a three-building, 525,082-square-foot industrial/flex portfolio in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. The properties are located at 1449 Kristina Way and 1501 and 1545 Crossways Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Eric Berkman of Cushman & Wakefield’s Washington, D.C., office, as well as Eric Robison of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the seller, D.C.-based DSC Partners. A family office out of New Jersey known as Heritage Capital acquired the property.

Crossways Commerce Center I & II was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including General Dynamics, Fiserv, Sentara Healthcare, Safelite Fulfillment Inc., Mid-Atlantic Engineering and Regus.