Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $8.9M Sale of The View at 777 Apartments in Salem, Virginia

SALEM, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has arranged the $8.9 million sale of The View at 777, a 72-unit multifamily community located in Salem. Situated at 777 Roanoke Blvd., the complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 579 square feet to 979 square feet. Resident amenities at the property include a playground, grill, picnic area and a dog park. Clay Taylor of Thalhimer, in conjunction with Jorge Rosa and Anthony Liberto of Cushman & Wakefield’s Mid-Atlantic Advisory team, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Caroline Forest LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as 777 Salem LLC.