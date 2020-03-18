REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $8M Sale of Food Lion-Anchored Center Near Roanoke

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Orchard Marketplace was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Food Lion and Carilion Health Systems.

DALEVILLE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged the $8 million sale of Orchard Marketplace, a 46,552-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Daleville. Located at 50-110 Marketplace Center Way, about 12 miles north of downtown Roanoke, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Food Lion and Carilion Health Systems. Eric Robison, Catharine Spangler and Jessica Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the sellers, Orchard Anchor LLC and New Orchard Marketplace LLC, in the transaction. Club Forest Guardian LLC acquired the property.

