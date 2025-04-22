Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges Sale of 221,189 SF Industrial Portfolio in Fredericksburg, Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged the sale of a four-property industrial portfolio within Four Mile Fork Industrial Park in Fredericksburg, a city in Virginia’s Spotsylvania County. Virgil Nelson of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, an entity doing business as Longwood Holdings LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, an entity doing business as Longwood Owner LLC, purchased the portfolio for $38 million.

Situated on 35.7 acres at U.S. Route 1 and Courthouse Road, the 221,189-square-foot portfolio comprises Longwood 1 at 230 Industrial Drive, Longwood 2 at 11001 Houser Drive, Longwood 3 at 10934 Houser Drive and Longwood 5 at 11200 Houser Drive. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Flowers Bakery, Midsouth Building Supply, F.H.Furr, Capital Electric, Lennox and Blossman Gas.