Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges Sale of 927,500 SF Industrial Property in Danville, Virginia

DANVILLE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has arranged the sale of a 927,500-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 100 Morgan Olson Way in Danville, a city in south Virginia on the border of North Carolina. The property is situated within Cane Creek Park and offers ample space for manufacturing and/or distribution tenants.

Ben Brenner and Jake Hermann of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Davis Stoneburner, Price Gutshall and Rett Turner of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the seller, an unnamed private individual, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.