The Mill at Manchester Lofts, a former paper mill and warehouse, features 70 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
Cushman & Wakefield |Thalhimer Brokers $14.8M Sale of Richmond Apartment Community

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $14.8 million sale of The Mill at Manchester Lofts, a 70-unit apartment community located at 815 Perry St. in Richmond. The property, a former paper mill and warehouse, offers apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Jenny Stoner and John Pritzlaff of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.

