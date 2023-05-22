Cushman & Wakefield |Thalhimer Brokers $14.8M Sale of Richmond Apartment Community

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $14.8 million sale of The Mill at Manchester Lofts, a 70-unit apartment community located at 815 Perry St. in Richmond. The property, a former paper mill and warehouse, offers apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Jenny Stoner and John Pritzlaff of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.