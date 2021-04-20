REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $1M Sale of Office Property in Virginia Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

4598 Broad St.

The 5,040-square-foot office building is located at 4598 Broad St. in Virginia Beach and will be the future corporate home for Canzell Realty.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the sale of 4598 Broad St. in Virginia Beach. CR Assets LLC purchased the 5,040-square-foot office building from Broad Street Associates for $1 million as the future corporate home for Canzell Realty. Rob Wright of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

