Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $32.5M Sale of Medical Office Property in Richmond

Brookfield Commons

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $32.5 million sale of Brookfield Commons, a 90,598-square-foot Class A medical office property located at 6600 West Broad St. in Richmond. Eric Robison, Catharine Spangler and Birck Turnbull of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, an entity managed by Stanley Shield Partnership, in the transaction. Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired the property.

Brookfield Commons is a newly renovated medical office property located directly off Interstate 64 along West Broad Street in Richmond’s Midtown district. Built in 1977 and formerly known as the headquarters for the Virginia Department of Transportation, Brookfield Commons underwent a full-scale renovation in 2019.

The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to four tenants including Central Virginia’s only ENT surgery center, Richmond’s largest pulmonary practice, a full-service imaging center and one of the region’s largest women’s healthcare practices.

