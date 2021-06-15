Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $32.5M Sale of Medical Office Property in Richmond

Brookfield Commons is a newly renovated medical office property located directly off Interstate 64 along West Broad Street in Richmond’s Midtown district.

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $32.5 million sale of Brookfield Commons, a 90,598-square-foot Class A medical office property located at 6600 West Broad St. in Richmond. Eric Robison, Catharine Spangler and Birck Turnbull of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, an entity managed by Stanley Shield Partnership, in the transaction. Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired the property.

Built in 1977 and formerly known as the headquarters for the Virginia Department of Transportation, Brookfield Commons underwent a full-scale renovation in 2019.

The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to four tenants including Central Virginia’s only ENT surgery center, Richmond’s largest pulmonary practice, a full-service imaging center and one of the region’s largest women’s healthcare practices.