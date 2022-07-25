REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $4.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Hampton Roads

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Built in 2016 at 8135 George Washington Highway in Yorktown, Va., Boulevard Crossing was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Café and Verizon Wireless

YORKTOWN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the sale of Boulevard Crossing, a 12,600-square-foot retail strip center located in the Hampton Roads city of Yorktown. An out-of-town 1031 buyer purchased the property from an entity doing business as Boulevard Crossing LLC for $4.6 million. Clark Simpson and Erik Conradi of Thalhimer represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2016 at 8135 George Washington Highway, Boulevard Crossing was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Café and Verizon Wireless, as well as service-oriented retailers and restaurants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  