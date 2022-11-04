Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $4.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lynchburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Shops at Phillips Circle in Lynchburg, Va., was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks Coffee, East Coast Wings and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

LYNCHBURG, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $4.6 million sale of Shops at Phillips Circle, a retail strip center located at 19399 Forest Road in Lynchburg. Built in 2018, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks Coffee, East Coast Wings and Nothing Bundt Cakes. The Charles and Margaret Levin Family LP based in Washington, D.C., purchased the property from Riverbend Development. Catharine Spangler, John Pritzlaff and Jenny Stoner of Thalhimer represented the seller in the transaction.