CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $4.9 million sale of Cedar Lakes Center, a retail center located at 561-565 Cedar Road in Chesapeake. Sola Salon Studios anchors the property, which totals 35,659 square feet and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Dean Martin of Thalhimer represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. An entity doing business as Cedar Lakes Associates LLC acquired the property.