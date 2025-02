DANVILLE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $6 million sale of a shopping center located at 143 and 153 Crown Drive in Danville, a city on the Virginia-North Carolina border. The 76,622-square-foot retail center is situated on 9.2 acres.

Wyatt Poats of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, an entity doing business as GDC Properties I LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was a company doing business as BWDD LLC.