Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.3M Sale of Satterfield Landing Shopping Center in Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the $7.3 million sale of Satterfield Landing Shopping Center, a 49,897-square-foot shopping center located in North Carolina’s Outer Banks region. Situated at South Croatan Highway at West Satterfield Landing Road in Nags Head, the center sits on 6.2 acres and is fully leased to T.J. Maxx, Staples and OBX Martial Arts.

Clark Simpson and Erik Conradi of Thalhimer’s Virginia Beach office represented the seller, an entity doing business as Satterfield Landing LLC, in the transaction. The Overland Group was the buyer.