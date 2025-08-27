Wednesday, August 27, 2025
The previous owner and tenant of the Fredericksburg, Va., facility, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, sold the property for $7.9 million.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.9M Sale of Industrial Facility in Fredericksburg, Virginia

by John Nelson

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $7.9 million sale of a 79,240-square-foot industrial facility located at 4701 Market St. in Fredericksburg, a city in Spotsylvania County that sits about 57 miles south of Washington, D.C.

The buyer, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, purchased the building from the previous owner and tenant, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries. Wilson Greenlaw and Berkley Mitchell of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller in the transaction. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board plans to relocate its headquarters to the facility.

