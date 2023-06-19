Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $8.2M Sale of Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center in Newport News, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the $8.2 million sale of Turnberry Crossing, a retail center in Newport News. Located at 12638 Jefferson Ave., Goodwill anchors the 53,775-square-foot center, which was 95 percent leased to 17 tenants at the time of sale. Other tenants include Hertz, Papa John’s and DaaBIN Store. Catharine Spangler of Thalhimer arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Stavins & Axelrod. Raleigh-based Prudent Growth Partners acquired the property.