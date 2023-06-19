Monday, June 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Goodwill anchors Turnberry Crossing in Newport News, Va.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastVirginia

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $8.2M Sale of Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center in Newport News, Virginia

by John Nelson

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the $8.2 million sale of Turnberry Crossing, a retail center in Newport News. Located at 12638 Jefferson Ave., Goodwill anchors the 53,775-square-foot center, which was 95 percent leased to 17 tenants at the time of sale. Other tenants include Hertz, Papa John’s and DaaBIN Store. Catharine Spangler of Thalhimer arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Stavins & Axelrod. Raleigh-based Prudent Growth Partners acquired the property.

You may also like

Four Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Hamilton Place...

IKEA to Open 11,000 SF, Small-Format Store in...

SVN | J. Beard Brokers Sale of 10,406...

CBRE Arranges $40.5M Sale of Four Industrial Buildings...

S. Hekemian Group Completes 52,000 SF Office, Retail...

Kislak Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Rose Gardens Apartments...

T&T Supermarkets to Open 76,000 SF Store in...

Friedman Arranges $4M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Brown Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 21,400 SF...