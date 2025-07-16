Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $8.2M Sale of Virginia Beach Office Building

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $8.2 million sale of a 61,528-square-foot office building located at 555 S. Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach. Clark Simpson and Erik Conradi of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group, along with Christine Kaempfe of Thalhimer’s Office Services team, represented the seller, an entity doing business as 5555 S Independence LLC, in the transaction.

The buyer was RetroAIM Properties LLC, an abatement, insulation and demolition services firm that will use the Virginia Beach property as its new corporate headquarters.