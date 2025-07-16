Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The buyer, RetroAIM Properties LLC, will take occupancy at 555 S. Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach for its new corporate headquarters.
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $8.2M Sale of Virginia Beach Office Building

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $8.2 million sale of a 61,528-square-foot office building located at 555 S. Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach. Clark Simpson and Erik Conradi of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group, along with Christine Kaempfe of Thalhimer’s Office Services team, represented the seller, an entity doing business as 5555 S Independence LLC, in the transaction.

The buyer was RetroAIM Properties LLC, an abatement, insulation and demolition services firm that will use the Virginia Beach property as its new corporate headquarters.

You may also like

Sidra Real Estate Completes Renovation of Downtown Austin...

IRA Capital Buys 148,950 SF Healthcare Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 119-Room Hotel...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 25,386 SF...

JLL Brokers $27.9M Sale of Industrial Property in...

SVN Chicago Commercial Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Columbus...

NAI Pfefferle Arranges Sale of 8,500 SF Retail...

Space Investment Partners Buys Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in...