Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Facilitates $1.9M Land Sale in Chester, Virginia for New Emergency Clinic

CHESTER, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has facilitated the $1.9 million sale of approximately six acres of land located on the corner of Route One at Moore’s Lake Road in Chester. David Smith of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the sellers, Americana Park LLC and Trollingwood Land LLC. Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, a medical center located in Midlothian, Va., purchased the property for the development of a freestanding emergency clinic.