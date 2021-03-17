REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Facilitates $1.9M Land Sale in Chester, Virginia for New Emergency Clinic

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Southeast, Virginia

CHESTER, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has facilitated the $1.9 million sale of approximately six acres of land located on the corner of Route One at Moore’s Lake Road in Chester. David Smith of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the sellers, Americana Park LLC and Trollingwood Land LLC. Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, a medical center located in Midlothian, Va., purchased the property for the development of a freestanding emergency clinic.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  