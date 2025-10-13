Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $11.6M Sale of Distribution Facility in Salem, Virginia

SALEM, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated the $11.6 million sale of a 170,000-square-foot distribution facility located in Salem. ReaderLink Distribution Services LLC, the country’s largest book distributor to mass merchandisers and other non-bookstore outlets, fully occupies the facility and has been a tenant at the site for 25 years.

Bo McKown of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Davis Stoneburner of Thalhimer’s Industrial Services Group will lead leasing efforts for the new ownership.