Monday, October 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1100 Intervale Drive_Salem
ReaderLink Distribution Services LLC fully occupies the 170,000-square-foot distribution facility in Salem, Va.
AcquisitionsIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheastVirginia

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $11.6M Sale of Distribution Facility in Salem, Virginia

by Abby Cox

SALEM, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated the $11.6 million sale of a 170,000-square-foot distribution facility located in Salem. ReaderLink Distribution Services LLC, the country’s largest book distributor to mass merchandisers and other non-bookstore outlets, fully occupies the facility and has been a tenant at the site for 25 years.

Bo McKown of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Davis Stoneburner of Thalhimer’s Industrial Services Group will lead leasing efforts for the new ownership.

You may also like

Harrison Street, Morningstar Properties Acquire 21-Property Self-Storage Portfolio

Penzance Receives $100M Construction Loan for Northern Viriginia...

JLL Secures $30M Refinancing for Palmetto Industrial Park...

MMCC Arranges $9M Refinancing for 354-Room Hotel in...

Tulfra Real Estate Completes 797-Unit Self-Storage Project in...

Continuum Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $24M Sale of Multifamily...

Resource Realty Negotiates 52,606 Industrial Lease in Clifton,...

Courier Health Signs 15,038 SF Office Lease in...