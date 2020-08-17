Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Retail Property in Suffolk, Virginia

Obici Shops was leased to Chartway Federal Credit Union and Jersey Mike’s at the time of sale.

SUFFOLK, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated the $2.7 million sale of Obici Shops, a 7,600-square-foot retail property in Suffolk. The property is located at 1910 N. Main St., two miles north of downtown Suffolk. The asset was leased to Chartway Federal Credit Union and Jersey Mike’s at the time of sale. Clark Simpson of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer, Battlefield Consolidated Properties LLC, in the transaction. Venture Obici LLC sold the property.