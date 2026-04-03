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25400 Old Mill Road
Schenley Investments will renovate the former Keurig Dr Pepper industrial facility and will offer leasing space as the Virginia Trade Center.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $20.2M Sale of Former Keurig Dr Pepper Industrial Facility in Windsor, Virginia

by Abby Cox

WINDSOR, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated the sale of a former Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) roasting plant located at 25400 Old Mill Road in Windsor, approximately 11 miles southeast of Suffolk. Schenley Investments purchased the 348,107-square-foot industrial/manufacturing building from KDP for $20.2 million. While the facility previously served as a processing and distribution facility for Keurig coffee pods, Schenley will now be investing capital to renovate and rebrand the property as the Virginia Trade Center. Geoff Poston and Brett Sain of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer in the transaction.

KDP, the beverage manufacturer that produces the Dr Pepper and Snapple brands and single-serve K-cups used in Keurig coffeemakers, announced the closure of the Windsor plant two years ago.

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