Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $24M Sale of Hampton Roads Office Property in Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has negotiated the sale of Crossways I & II, a 213,955-square-foot office property located at 1434 Crossways Blvd. in Chesapeake, a city in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. Seminole Trail Properties acquired the asset for $24 million and is bringing on affiliate Seminole Trail Management to operate the property. Eric Robison, Bo McKown and Christine Kaempfe of Thalhimer represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Kenneth Penrose Jr., also with Thalhimer, represented the buyer.

Originally developed in 1999 and expanded in 2002, Crossways I & II was fully 100 leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor Conduent Business Services, a publicly traded international business services provider that specializes in healthcare and human resources solutions. Conduent occupies more than 50 percent of the property, and the remaining space is leased to insurance, education and financial services firms.