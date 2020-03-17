Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Development Site in Richmond

Chicago-based CA Ventures plans to develop a seniors housing community at 601 N. Parham Road, 10 miles west of downtown Richmond.

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated the sale of 5.3 acres in Richmond for a seniors housing development. Temple Beth El sold the land to Chicago-based development firm CA Ventures for $3.8 million. The development will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The property is situated at 601 N. Parham Road, 10 miles west of downtown Richmond. David Smith of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyer, which will also operate the property, in the transaction. Temple Beth El was formed in November 1931 and is located in downtown Richmond.