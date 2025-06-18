Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Metro Richmond Retail Center

by John Nelson

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has negotiated the $6.4 million sale of Virginia Center Station, a 24,400-square-foot retail center located at 1070 Virginia Center Parkway in Glen Allen, a northern suburb of Richmond in Henrico County. Built in 2006, the unanchored shopping center was fully leased at the time of sale to seven tenants, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Mattress Firm and Q BBQ.

The retail center is situated on 4.9 acres within the larger Virginia Center Station retail development and adjacent to the redevelopment of Virginia Center Commons mall. Catharine Spangler, James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor of Thalhimer represented the seller, an entity doing business as HDJR Central LLC & HDJR Central II LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Threelo LLC.

