Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $8.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Chester, Virginia

CHESTER, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated the $8.9 million sale of The Shoppes at River Forest, a 30,070-square-foot, unanchored retail center located along Iron Bridge Road in Chester. Catharine Spangler of Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Prudent Growth Partners, in the transaction. Originally constructed in 2007 on roughly 3.7 acres, the property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to 12 tenants including GameStop, Sweet Frog, State Farm and the U.S. Marine Corps.