Friday, August 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
New tenants joining One Ten Franklin in Roanoke, Va., include KlariVis, Protos Security and CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services Inc. (Photo courtesy of Altus)
Leasing ActivityOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates Three Office Leases in Downtown Roanoke, Virginia

by John Nelson

ROANOKE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated a trio of leases at One Ten Franklin, an 11-story office building located at 110 Franklin Road SE in downtown Roanoke.

The leases include KlariVis, a data analytics software company for the banking industry, leasing 19,541 square feet; Protos Security leasing 19,323 square feet; and CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services Inc. leasing 19,541 square feet. Barry Ward and Price Gutshall of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.

Built in 1992, One Ten Franklin was recently upgraded and houses existing tenants including Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, Segra, RBC, Janney Montgomery Scott, Burns & McDonnell, Associated Asphalt and Marsh & McLennan.

You may also like

Southwest Networks Signs 12,888 SF Industrial Lease Near...

Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 674-Bed Student Housing...

Bull Realty Brokers Sale of Hotel in Atlanta’s...

Colliers Arranges 215,822 SF Industrial Lease in Newnan,...

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 314-Unit Self-Storage...

BH Properties Acquires 405,250 SF Mixed-Use Hazard Center...

Yeshiva University to Open 160,000 SF Health Sciences...

Coldwell Banker Negotiates Sale of 14,000 SF Office...