Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates Three Office Leases in Downtown Roanoke, Virginia

ROANOKE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has negotiated a trio of leases at One Ten Franklin, an 11-story office building located at 110 Franklin Road SE in downtown Roanoke.

The leases include KlariVis, a data analytics software company for the banking industry, leasing 19,541 square feet; Protos Security leasing 19,323 square feet; and CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services Inc. leasing 19,541 square feet. Barry Ward and Price Gutshall of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.

Built in 1992, One Ten Franklin was recently upgraded and houses existing tenants including Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, Segra, RBC, Janney Montgomery Scott, Burns & McDonnell, Associated Asphalt and Marsh & McLennan.