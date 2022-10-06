Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Secures $20M Sale-Leaseback of Distribution Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has secured the $20 million sale-leaseback of a 346,000-square-foot distribution facility located at 1129 Production Road in Norfolk. The undisclosed seller leased back a portion of the property, which is situated on a 18.3-acre site within Norfolk Industrial Park. An entity doing business as 1129 Production Road LLC purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange. Clark Simpson, Erik Conradi, Geoff Poston and Clay Culbreth of Thalhimer represented the buyer in the transaction. Poston is the exclusive leasing representative for the property and is marketing the remaining industrial space for lease. Christina Erman, also with Thalhimer, has been named portfolio manager of the facility.