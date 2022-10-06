REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Secures $20M Sale-Leaseback of Distribution Center in Norfolk

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast, Virginia

The 346,000-square-foot distribution facility in Norfolk is situated on a 18.3-acre site within Norfolk Industrial Park.

NORFOLK, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has secured the $20 million sale-leaseback of a 346,000-square-foot distribution facility located at 1129 Production Road in Norfolk. The undisclosed seller leased back a portion of the property, which is situated on a 18.3-acre site within Norfolk Industrial Park. An entity doing business as 1129 Production Road LLC purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange. Clark Simpson, Erik Conradi, Geoff Poston and Clay Culbreth of Thalhimer represented the buyer in the transaction. Poston is the exclusive leasing representative for the property and is marketing the remaining industrial space for lease. Christina Erman, also with Thalhimer, has been named portfolio manager of the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  