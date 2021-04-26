Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR Arranges $3.6M Sale of Office Space in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR has brokered the sale of an office space located at 4555 and 4585 E. Speedway Blvd. and 1111, 1145, 1201, 1209, 1217, 1225, 1231 N. Venice Ave. in Tucson.

Serenity Holdings III LLC acquired the asset from Eugene Pamfiloff and Erena Pamfiloff for $3.6 million. The property offers a total of 31,471 square feet of office space.

Thomas Nieman of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR represented the seller, while Paul Hooker, also of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR, represented the buyer in the deal.