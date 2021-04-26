REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR Arranges $3.6M Sale of Office Space in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR has brokered the sale of an office space located at 4555 and 4585 E. Speedway Blvd. and 1111, 1145, 1201, 1209, 1217, 1225, 1231 N. Venice Ave. in Tucson.

Serenity Holdings III LLC acquired the asset from Eugene Pamfiloff and Erena Pamfiloff for $3.6 million. The property offers a total of 31,471 square feet of office space.

Thomas Nieman of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR represented the seller, while Paul Hooker, also of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR, represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews