Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR Arranges Sale of 24-Unit Vida Nueva Apartments in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR has brokered the sale of Vida Nueva Apartments, a multifamily property in Tucson. Equilibrium Villas Vida Blue LLC acquired the asset from Seajak Properties for $1.2 million.

Located at 3525 N. Stone Ave., the 28,228-square-foot property features 24 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR represented both parties in the transaction.