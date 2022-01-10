REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR Arranges Sale of 47,808 SF Colonia de Tucson Multifamily Property in Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR has brokered the sale of Colonia de Tucson, an apartment complex located at 1335 and 1351 W. Saint Mary’s Road in Tucson. The seller, 1335 W. Saint Mary’s LLC, sold the asset for $7.8 million.

The community features 84 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR represented both parties in the transaction.

