Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR Brokers $4.2M Sale of Pueblo Springs Apartments in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of Pueblo Springs Apartments located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way in Tucson. Pueblo Springs by Bakerson LLC sold the asset to Pueblo Springs Holdings LLC for $4.2 million.

The 41,850-square-foot multifamily property features 75 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Anna Sepic of Levrose Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.