REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR Brokers $4.2M Sale of Pueblo Springs Apartments in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has arranged the sale of Pueblo Springs Apartments located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way in Tucson. Pueblo Springs by Bakerson LLC sold the asset to Pueblo Springs Holdings LLC for $4.2 million.

The 41,850-square-foot multifamily property features 75 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Anna Sepic of Levrose Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  