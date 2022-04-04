Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Negotiates Sale of 45,556 SF Retail Space in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR has arranged the sale of a retail space situated on six acres at 770 N. Kolb Road in Tucson. VRE Storage Tucson Kolb LLC acquired the asset from Century Theaters for $4 million.

Greg Furrier of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR represented the seller, while James Montgomery of Verdad represented the buyer in the deal.

The asset features 45,556 square feet of retail space. It was formerly a discount movie theater that closed in March, according to the Arizona Daily Star.