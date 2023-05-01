Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.3M Sale of Wistar Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the $7.3 million sale of Wistar Center in Richmond. Located at 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road, the portfolio comprises 49,092 square feet of industrial and retail space. Fully leased to 20 tenants, the retail property features 20,436 square feet. Totaling 28,656 square feet across two buildings, the industrial space was also fully leased at the time of sale. Bo McKown, Catharine Spangler and Eric Robison of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners. Prudent Growth Partners was the buyer.