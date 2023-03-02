REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer Negotiates 105.5-Acre Land Sale in Metro Richmond, Buyer Plans Mixed-Use Development

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer has negotiated the sale of three separate assemblages in Midlothian, a western suburb of Richmond, totaling 105.5 acres. The sales price was not disclosed, but Richmond BizSense reports the land traded for $8 million. The buyer, an entity of Kettler, plans to develop a mixed-use campus at the site. Dubbed Cloverleigh, the multi-phased development will include single-family homes, townhomes, a hotel and a restaurant. The development will also include offsite improvements to the intersection of Old Hundred and Hull Steet roads. Mark Douglas of Thalhimer arranged the land sales, which comprised 63.2 acres at 12700-12900 Hull St. Road, 10.3 acres at 4211-4221 Old Hundred Road and 32 acres at 4225-4231 Old Hundred Road.





Featured Properties  