Custom Goods Signs 353,600 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston
HOUSTON — Logistics firm Custom Goods LLC has signed a 353,600-square-foot, full-building lease at Bay Area Business Park, a 232-acre master-planned industrial development near Port Houston. Justin Robinson and Woody Hillyer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Principal Real Estate Investors, in the lease negotiations. Barry Hill and Doug Nicholson of Newmark represented the tenant.
