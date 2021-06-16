REBusinessOnline

Custom Goods Signs 353,600 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston

Bay Area Business Park is located near Port Houston's Bayport and Barbour’s Cut terminals, which are major activity hubs for importers and exporters of containerized goods.

HOUSTON — Logistics firm Custom Goods LLC has signed a 353,600-square-foot, full-building lease at Bay Area Business Park, a 232-acre master-planned industrial development near Port Houston. Justin Robinson and Woody Hillyer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Principal Real Estate Investors, in the lease negotiations. Barry Hill and Doug Nicholson of Newmark represented the tenant.

