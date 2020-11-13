Custom Ink Signs 90,200 SF Industrial Lease Renewal Near Fort Worth

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Custom Ink, a provider of printing services for the apparel industry, has signed a 90,200-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Lakeside Commerce Center in the Fort Worth suburb of Flower Mound. Blake Kendrick and Mac Hall of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Stockbridge, in the lease negotiations. Chris Stout of JLL represented the tenant.