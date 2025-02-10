Monday, February 10, 2025
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

Customers Bank Provides $13M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Newburgh, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Customers Bank has provided a two-year, $13 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 348,352-square-foot industrial building in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City. Built in 1985, the facility at 3 Enterprise Drive features 37 dock-high loading doors, six drive-in loading doors, a clear height of 24 feet, 81 parking spaces and 5,000 square feet of office space. Local investment firm GFP Real Estate owns the building, which was fully leased at the time of sale to FedEx and organic food distributor UNFI.

