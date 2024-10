NEW YORK CITY — Customers Bank has signed a 24,600-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The bank holding company is taking an additional full floor at 101 Park Avenue, a 1.3 million-square-foot building. John Cefaly and Nicholas Dysenchuk of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, H.J. Kalikow & Co., in the lease negotiations. Customers Bank, which now occupies 37,000 square feet at the property, was self-represented.