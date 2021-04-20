REBusinessOnline

CustomPictureFrames.com Buys 45,300 SF Industrial Building in Somerset, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

SOMERSET, N.J. — CustomPictureFrames.com, a manufacturer of picture and other framing solutions, has acquired a 45,300-square-foot industrial building at 6 Shirley Ave. in Somerset, located in Northern New Jersey. Bill Waxman and Christopher Griffith of CBRE represented the buyer, which will relocate from nearby South River, in its site selection and negotiations. Bussel Realty Corp. represented the seller, Emby Hosiery Corp.

