REBusinessOnline

CV Properties Completes $55M Aloft Providence Downtown Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Northeast, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Boston-based developer CV Properties has completed the $55 million Aloft Providence Downtown Hotel. The hotel consists of 175 rooms and meeting spaces, a fitness center, grab-and-go food market, a lobby bar with patio seating and a rooftop bar with views of the downtown skyline. Elkus Manfredi Architects designed the project, and Shawmut Design & Construction served as the construction manager. Construction began in January 2020.

